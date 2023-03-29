Sports

All-round Bangladesh rout Ireland in 2nd T20I, seal series: Stats

All-round Bangladesh rout Ireland in 2nd T20I, seal series: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 29, 2023, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Shakib shined for Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh thrashed sorry Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in Chattogram on Wednesday. The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain before Bangladesh posted a score of 202/3. Litton Das smashed the fastest T20I fifty for Bangladesh. In response, Ireland were abysmal with the bat.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh openers added 124 runs to set the base for a big score. Rony Talukdar slammed 44 from 23 balls (4s 3 6s 2). Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also made his presence felt with an unbeaten 24-ball 38. For Ireland, Benjamin White claimed 2/28. Shakib then starred with the ball with a brilliant five-wicket haul (5/22) to help Bangladesh win.

4th Bangladesh batter to surpass 1,600 runs

Litton's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. He struck at 202.44. Litton, who was dismissed by White in the 12th over, has raced to 1,612 runs at 23.71. He smashed his 10th fifty in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Litton is now the 4th Bangladesh batter to surpass 1,600 runs.

Fastest fifty for Bangladesh

Litton's 18-ball fifty is now the fastest by a Bangladesh batter. He broke the previous best record held by Mohammad Ashraful, who had slammed a 20-ball fifty versus South Africa in Johannesburg, in 2007. Litton also holds the 3rd-fastest fifty for Bangladesh (21 balls).

450 T20 scalps for Shakib

Shakib claimed a superb fifer, ripping apart the Irish. He finished with 5/22 from his four overs. Shakib has now raced to 451 wickets in T20s. Shakib, the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, has become just the fifth player with over 450 T20 wickets. Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Imran Tahir are the only bowlers with over 450 T20 wickets.

Shakib shines with his all-round show

Shakib's 38* was laced with three fours and two sixes. He has now raced to 2,339 runs at 23.86. Shakib's fifer has seen him race to 136 scalps at 20.67. He has surpassed Tim Southee (134) in terms of wickets to be back at the top. He has also claimed his second fifer in T20Is. Versus Ireland, he has 7 wickets from 7 games.

Taskin Ahmed claims 3/27

Taskin Ahmed claimed 3/27 for Bangladesh. The pacer has now raced to 44 scalps at an average of 29.43. Meanwhile, Ireland's White now has nine scalps from 11 games at 34.11.