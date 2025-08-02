Washington Sundar hammers 53 versus England at The Oval: Stats
What's the story
Washington Sundar helped India score 396 in the 3rd innings of the 5th Test versus England at The Oval. With a fine 53-run knock, Sundar's blitz saw India set England a target of 374. Sundar arrived when India were 323/7 in the 3rd session on Day 3. He was part of two quality partnerships to help India finish strongly. Here's more.
Knock
Sundar steals England's thunder in South London
Sundar was batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the two helped India get past 350. A 34-run stand for the 8th wicket helped India move along. Thereafter, India lost both Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj before Prasidh Krishna joined Sundar. Sundar kept strike and accelerated India's score with some big hits. He ended with four fours and four sixes. Josh Tongue dismissed the southpaw eventually.
Stats
Fifth fifty in Tests for Sundar
Sundar faced 46 balls and struck at 115.22. Sundar, who played in four of the 5 Tests in this series, finished with 284 runs from 8 innings at 47.33. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the series. Playing his 13th Test, Sundar has raced to 752 runs at 44.23. He has clobbered one ton and five fifties from 24 innings.