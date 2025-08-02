Washington Sundar hammers 53 versus England at The Oval: Stats

Sundar was batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the two helped India get past 350 . A 34-run stand for the 8th wicket helped India move along. Thereafter, India lost both Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj before Prasidh Krishna joined Sundar. Sundar kept strike and accelerated India's score with some big hits. He ended with four fours and four sixes. Josh Tongue dismissed the southpaw eventually.

Stats

Fifth fifty in Tests for Sundar

Sundar faced 46 balls and struck at 115.22. Sundar, who played in four of the 5 Tests in this series, finished with 284 runs from 8 innings at 47.33. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the series. Playing his 13th Test, Sundar has raced to 752 runs at 44.23. He has clobbered one ton and five fifties from 24 innings.