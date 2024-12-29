Gavaskar criticizes Pant's batting position after unconventional dismissal
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has disapproved of Rishabh Pant's unorthodox dismissal in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Pant was dismissed for 28 runs in the first session of Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match. His attempt at a premeditated scoop off Scott Boland ended in a catch at deep third man due to poor timing.
Gavaskar suggests demotion for Pant due to aggressive batting
Gavaskar, commenting on ABC Radio, called Pant's dismissal 'stupid.' He later suggested on Star Sports that if Pant continues with his aggressive batting approach, he should be demoted in the batting order. "It just appears to be that that's the only way he thinks he's capable of scoring runs," Gavaskar said. He added if that's the case, then Pant can't bat at No. 5 and should be placed lower down the order.
Gavaskar criticizes Pant's shot selection in MCG Test
Gavaskar slammed Pant's shot selection in the MCG Test, particularly since Australia had placed fielders at deep square-leg and deep point. He termed it a "terrible selection of a shot to play at that particular point." Although Pant and Ravindra Jadeja fell cheaply on Day 3, Nitish Kumar Reddy (105*) and Washington Sundar (50) helped India with a 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket.
Pant's performance in BGT 2024-25 series disappoints
Pant's performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been disappointing. Despite his impressive Test record in Australia, he has only managed to score 124 runs at an average of 20.67 across six innings so far. His highest score of 37 came in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth. Gavaskar expressed his frustration at Pant's 'stupid' shot selection on Day 3 of the fourth Test, which gave Australia their first breakthrough.