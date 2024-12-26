Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill was dropped from the MCG Test due to a strategic change in player roles, with Washington Sundar chosen as the second spinner.

Despite Gill's absence, Rohit Sharma will return as an opener, and KL Rahul will take Gill's place at number three.

The decision was made to strengthen the team's game post 50 overs and counter Australian players like Travis Head and Alex Carey.

Shubman Gill featured for India in Adelaide and Brisbane

Here's why Shubman Gill has been dropped for MCG Test

By Parth Dhall 05:54 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Abhishek Nayar, Team India's assistant coach has explained the decision to leave out Shubman Gill for the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The decision surprised many since Gill had cemented his spot as India's number three batter in Tests. However, Nayar said the decision was taken based on certain match conditions, not Gill's assessment. Here's what he said.

The team's approach for the MCG Test included a change in player roles. Washington Sundar was preferred over Gill as the second spinner with Ravindra Jadeja. This left the team with five specialist batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. The side also had three all-rounders in the form of Sundar, Jadeja, and Nitish Reddy.

Nayar explained the logic behind Gill's exclusion at a post-match press conference. He said, "It's obvious that, we felt, looking at the pitch, that Washy in the bowling attack will give us a variation." He added that the plan was to strengthen their game post 50 overs and counter Australian players like Travis Head and Alex Carey.

Notably, Gill had missed the series opener in Perth due to a fractured finger. He returned for Adelaide's pink-ball Test, having scored 28 and 31. However, the Indian batter was dismissed for 1 in the rain-affected game at The Gabba, Brisbane. Despite his absence from the MCG Test, Nayar confirmed that Rohit Sharma would be returning as an opener, with KL Rahul replacing Gill at number three.