Notable performances include their highest Test total of 62d against Pakistan in 2016, and two players, Sir Donald Bradman and Ricky Ponting, scoring over 1,300 Test runs at the MCG.

How has Australia's Test side fared at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

What's the story Australia and India are set to lock horns in the Boxing Day Test traditionally held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26. The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy is tied at 1-1 after the Brisbane match was drawn. The two sides now square off in Melbourne, a venue where Australia haven't beaten India in over a decade. Here is Australia's Test record at the MCG.

Australia have played as many as 116 Tests at the MCG between 1877 and 2023. They have won 67, lost 32, and drawn 17 of those matches. Notably, 57 of the total Tests at this venue have been part of the iconic Ashes. Australia have beaten England 29 times on this ground. No other visiting side has played over 15 Tests in Melbourne.

Australia vs India at MCG

Australia have won eight of their 14 Tests against India at the MCG. While India own four wins, two matches ended in draws. Notably, Australia last beat India at the MCG in December 2011. The 2014 Boxing Day Test between the two sides was drawn, while India won in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, India won their first Test in Melbourne since 1981.

Australia's unbeaten streak since 2021

Despite being winless against India of late, Australia have had a terrific run at the MCG. They were unbeaten in Melbourne's last three Boxing Day Tests. The Aussies beat England (2021), South Africa (2022), and Pakistan (2023).

A look at notable stats

Australia's highest Test total at the MCG came in 2016 when they hammered 624/8d against Pakistan. Interestingly, their lowest here came against India (83 in 1981). Notably, two Australian batters have scored over 1,300 Test runs in Melbourne (Sir Donald Bradman and Ricky Ponting). Similarly, two Australian bowlers have taken 50+ Test wickets at this venue (Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne).