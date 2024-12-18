Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Australia's top-order batters' low averages in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Captain Cummins stands by them, highlighting their strategic role in setting up centuries.

He believes their job is to absorb pressure and create opportunities for other players.

Despite public calls for new talent, it seems the batting order will remain unchanged for the rest of the series.

The 5-match series is tied 1-1 after three matches

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cummins backs Australia's top-order batters amid squad selection

By Rajdeep Saha 04:36 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Australia's cricket team captain Pat Cummins has thrown his weight behind his top three batters, particularly makeshift opener Nathan McSweeney. This comes as the team's selectors are scheduled to meet on Thursday to finalize the line-up for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The discussion is likely to revolve around finding a replacement for injured bowler Josh Hazlewood and addressing concerns over their openers' performance. Here's more.

Performance review

Top-order's performance under scrutiny after Brisbane Test

The performance of Australia's top order has been questioned after the rain-affected draw in Brisbane. Usman Khawaja, who recently turned 38, was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for the second time in the Test match and fourth time in the series. His partner, McSweeney, avoided Bumrah but was caught off a wide delivery from Akash Deep. Marnus Labuschagne also fell prey to one of Bumrah's deliveries as Australia slumped to 16/3 on their way to a third innings total of 89/7 declared.

Captain's defense

Cummins defends top-order despite low averages

Despite their struggles, Cummins defended his top three batters. Labuschagne averages 16.40 in five innings in the ongoing series, with 64 of his 82 runs coming from a single hit in Adelaide. McSweeney averages 14.40 (highest 39) while Khawaja averages just 12.60. Despite these numbers and growing public calls for young talent Sam Konstas to be included, it seems unlikely any changes will be made to the batting order for the series remainder.

Strategic approach

Cummins highlights top-order's role in setting up centuries

Cummins emphasized the strategic role of his top order in setting up Travis Head's two centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane. He said their job is to absorb pressure and buy time for players like Head. "Everyone's always hoping to score more runs," Cummins said after the 3rd Test in a press conference. "I think the trend in world cricket pretty much all around the world is the top three is a really hard place to bat at the moment."