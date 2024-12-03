Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketers dominate the list of top run-scorers in pink-ball Tests, with Marnus Labuschagne leading the pack with 894 runs.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja follow, each showcasing impressive performances in this unique format.

Despite recent form struggles, these players' records in pink-ball Tests remain unmatched, making them key players to watch in upcoming games.

Marnus Labuschagne tops this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the leading run-getters in pink-ball Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:56 pm Dec 03, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated India versus Australia pink-ball Test will kick off on Friday, December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. It will be the 23rd day-night Test since it was introduced in November 2015. The first-ever day-night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand at the same venue. Meanwhile, here we look at the leading run-getters in the history of Day-Night Tests, which are all Australians.

#5

Usman Khawaja - 516 runs

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja is fifth among batters with the most runs in pink-ball Tests. In seven Tests (13 innings), he has scored 516 runs at an average of 39.69, including one hundred and four fifties. His highest score was a brilliant 145 against South Africa in Adelaide in November 2016, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw would be raring to add more to his tally in the upcoming game.

#4

Travis Head - 543 runs

Travis Head, a vital cog in Australia's middle order, is next on this list. He has scored 543 runs from eight matches (12 innings) at an average of 49.36. This includes two tons and three fifties. Head's best came in the form of a quickfire 175 off just 219 balls against West Indies in Adelaide in December 2022. His record against India is also pretty good, making him a player to watch out for in the upcoming Test.

#3

David Warner - 753 runs

Former Australia opener David Warner is the third highest run-scorer in pink-ball Tests. He played nine pink-ball Tests (17 innings) and scored 753 runs at an average of 47.06, including a century and a half-century. His career-best score of 335* also came during a day-night Test, against Pakistan in Adelaide in November 2019. Notably, Warner retired from international cricket earlier this year.

#2

Steve Smith - 760 runs

In Steve Smith, we have another Australian on this list. . Smith has played 11 matches (21 innings) and scored 760 runs at an average of 40, with one century and five half-centuries. His highest score was a solid 130 against Pakistan in Brisbane in December 2016. Despite his recent dip in form, Smith's record against India makes him a key player.

#1

Marnus Labuschagne - 894 runs

Marnus Labuschagne holds the record for the most runs in pink-ball Tests. In eight matches (14 innings), he has scored a whopping 894 runs at an average of 63.85, including four centuries and three half-centuries. His highest score was a commanding 163 against West Indies in Adelaide in December 2022. Despite recent struggles with form, Labuschagne's pink-ball Test record is unmatched.