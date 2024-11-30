Summarize Simplifying... In short In his 60th Test, Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva scored his 18th fifty, contributing 59 runs to his team's chase of 515.

Despite a commendable performance, including nine fours and a six, Dhananjaya was dismissed by South African bowler Keshav Maharaj.

This marks Dhananjaya's third fifty against South Africa, bringing his total runs against the team to 440. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sri Lankan Test skipper, Dhananjaya de Silva, slammed his 18th fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 18th fifty in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:59 pm Nov 30, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan Test skipper, Dhananjaya de Silva, slammed his 18th fifty in Tests. He attained the feat in the fourth innings of the first Test match against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. The experienced campaigner arrived at the crease when his side was reeling at 101/5. He shared a 95-run stand alongside Dinesh Chandimal for the 6th wicket. Here are further details.

Knock

A solid stand helps SL offer a rearguard effort

Sri Lanka were 103/5 at end of Day 3, chasing 515 runs. On Day 4, Chandimal and Dhananjaya offered a rearguard effort to make sure only one wicket fell in the morning session. Notably, each ball was played on its merit. Dhananjaya was batting well but fell to a flick shot that landed to the fielder at mid-wicket. Keshav Maharaj dismissed the set batter.

Runs

3rd fifty for Dhananjaya against South Africa

Playing his 60th Test, Dhananjaya owns 3,947 runs at 40.27. His 59 was laced with nine fours and a six. He consumed 81 balls. Notably, he scored 7 runs from 12 balls in the second innings as Sri Lanka faltered for 42. As mentioned, this was the batter's 18th fifty in Tests (100s: 12). He owns 440 runs versus SA at 29.33 (50s: 3).