Australian cricket captain, Pat Cummins, may miss the upcoming series against Sri Lanka due to family commitments.

This isn't the first time Cummins has prioritized family over cricket, having previously left a tour midway to be with his late mother and missing his son's early days due to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Balancing personal life with cricketing duties, Cummins emphasizes the importance of not putting life on hold for the game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cummins and his wife Becky are expecting their second child (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins might skip SL Tests due to family reasons

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:49 am Oct 16, 202408:49 am

What's the story Australian Test cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has hinted at missing the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The reason? A major personal milestone - the birth of his second child with his wife Becky. The joyous occasion comes just as Australia is set to tour Sri Lanka early next year for a two-match series that could have ramifications on the World Test Championship standings.

Family 1st

Cummins prioritizes family over cricket

In a chat with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said he wants to put family first during this important time. "Yeah it's definitely a factor," the 31-year-old said about possibly missing the series. He added, "I missed a big chunk [of son Albie's early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time."

Work-life balance

Cummins emphasizes balance between career and personal life

Cummins also stressed on the need to balance cricketing commitments with personal life. He said, "within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first." The Australian skipper emphasized that while representing Australia is important, it shouldn't mean players have to put their lives on hold or disregard other aspects of their lives.

Past precedence

Cummins's history of prioritizing family over cricket

This isn't the first time Cummins has picked family over cricket. Last year, he had to leave a tour midway to be with his late mother Maria during her last days. Further, when his son Albie was born, strict COVID-19 guidelines were in place which saw him leaving for the T20 World Cup just days after the birth. This time around, he is determined to be there for his wife and newborn child.