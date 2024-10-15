Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, known for his T20I performances, is being encouraged to focus on red-ball cricket.

He credits his recent form to training at the RR Academy and support from team management, particularly Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir.

With a solid First-Class record and a recent stunning century against Bangladesh, Samson is poised to make his Test debut for India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Samson has played 16 ODIs and 33 T20Is for Team India

Should India try batter Sanju Samson in Test cricket?

By Parth Dhall 07:27 pm Oct 15, 202407:27 pm

What's the story Star Indian batter Sanju Samson has revealed that he aspires to play for the country in Test cricket. He feels he has the skill-set for red-ball cricket and doesn't want to be confined to white-ball formats. "I believe I have the skill-set to succeed in red-ball cricket and I just don't want to be restricted to just white-ball cricket," Samson said during a media interaction on Tuesday. He recently slammed a historic century against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I.

Training details

Samson's preparation and performance in Duleep Trophy

Samson revealed he had been advised by the leadership group to focus on red-ball cricket and play more Ranji Trophy games. He also shared details of his training at the RR Academy with Rahul Dravid and Zubin Bharucha, which was held following the series against Sri Lanka. "My preparation was good this time around," he said, crediting his Duleep Trophy ton for boosting his confidence.

Team support

Samson praises Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir for their support

Samson also hailed the Indian team management for their unwavering support during the Bangladesh series, despite his Sri Lanka performance. He lauded Suryakumar Yadav's leadership skills and clear communication. "Suryakumar is a good communicator and there is clarity in what he wants from the players," Samson said. He also acknowledged the role of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been backing the Indian batter.

Numbers

Samson in First-Class cricket

Samson, who seems to be cementing his spot in India's T20I setup, has a decent record in First-Class cricket. The Indian batter, representing Kerala, has racked up 3,819 runs from 64 First-Class matches at an average of 38.96. His tally includes 11 tons and 16 half-centuries. Samson is yet to make his Test debut for Team India.

Century

Samson's historic ton against Bangladesh

Samson recently stole the show with a breathtaking hundred in the third T20I against Bangladesh. He departed for 111 off 47 balls as he smoked 11 fours and 8 sixes. Samson brought up his hundred off just 40 balls. Only Rohit Sharma (35 balls) has slammed a faster T20I hundred for India. He helped India slam the highest-ever T20I total by a Test-playing nation (297/6).