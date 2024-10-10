Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent T20I cricket match, Nitish Reddy made history by becoming the first Indian player to score over 70 runs and take two wickets.

Despite early setbacks, India managed to finish strong thanks to Reddy's performance and a strategic partnership between him and Rinku Singh.

Reddy's all-round skills not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also spotlighted his potential as a rare pace-bowling all-rounder for the Indian team.

Reddy scored a 34-ball 74 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Nitish Reddy scripts unique T20I record for India

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Nitish Kumar Reddy, the next big thing in Indian cricket, has already made history in his second international match against Bangladesh. The 21-year-old all-rounder put up a stellar show that guided India to an 86-run win in the second T20I in Delhi. His aggressive batting style saw him score a stunning 74 runs off just 34 balls, including four fours and seven sixes.

Game changer

Reddy's performance secures India's formidable total

Reddy's phenomenal batting helped India post a mammoth 221/9. He didn't just impress with his batting but also picked two important wickets in the match. The medium pacer claimed 2/23 in four overs. His all-round performance made him a promising all-rounder for the Indian cricket team. Reddy was awarded the Player of the Match for his efforts, which further underlined his impact on the game.

Record breaker

Reddy's record-breaking performance in T20I cricket

Reddy's performance against Bangladesh has already written his name in the history of Indian cricket. He became the first Indian player to score more than 70 runs and take two wickets in a T20I match. This feat highlights his potential as a pace-bowling all-rounder, a position that has been quite rare in Indian cricket, until now.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

The Indian team suffered early setbacks, losing three early wickets. Rinku Singh (53) and Nitish joined forces when the hosts were 41/3. Their 108-run partnership and a fiery 32 from Hardik Pandya meant India finished at 221/9. The Tigers faltered in response and were restricted to 135/9. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was spot-on with his bowling changes. Mahmudullah (40) scored the most for Bangladesh.