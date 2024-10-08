Summarize Simplifying... In short England cricketer Olly Stone is set to leave the ongoing Pakistan tour to attend his own wedding, a plan that was in place before his unexpected recall to the national team.

Despite the opportunity to postpone the wedding, Stone insisted on keeping the date, acknowledging the sacrifices made by his partner.

Meanwhile, England's pace attack in the first Test against Pakistan is led by Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, with Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach as specialist spinners. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Olly Stone was not selected for the 1st Test against Pakistan

England's Olly Stone set to leave Pakistan tour for wedding

By Parth Dhall 03:34 pm Oct 08, 202403:34 pm

What's the story England seamer Olly Stone is all set to leave the ongoing tour of Pakistan, to get married this weekend. His early departure has been made possible as he was not selected for the 1st Test in Multan, which started on Monday. This way Stone gets to return home earlier than scheduled, ahead of his wedding. However, his return date remains uncertain and will depend on the performance and condition of England's other pacers after the series opener.

Pre-arranged nuptials

Stone's wedding plans predate his England recall

Notably, Stone's wedding plans were in place long before his surprise recall to the England squad. He was excluded from the central-contract list and his wedding was planned at a time when he was only representing Northamptonshire. Ahead of the tour, Stone had spoken to England's managing director Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum, who agreed he should return home for his wedding.

Unwavering commitment

Stone's commitment to keeping wedding date unchanged

In a recent interview with the BBC, Stone revealed his determination to keep the wedding date unchanged. "We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time," he said. "Jess said she was happy to move the wedding and I was adamant on keeping it where it was if possible. For what she has given up and sacrificed for me, I thought least I could do was to try and make it work."

Information

Woakes leads England's pace attack

England entered the 1st Test against Pakistan underway in Multan with three pacers - Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach are the two specialist spinners.