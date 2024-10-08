Summarize Simplifying... In short After a seven-year break, India is set to participate in the unique Hong Kong Cricket Sixes (HK6) tournament in 2024.

The HK6, known for its distinctive rules, features six-player teams, five overs per side, and a special rule that requires batters to retire after scoring 31 runs.

The tournament will be held between November 1 and 3

India to participate in Hong Kong Sixes after seven-year hiatus

What's the story Cricket Hong Kong has announced that the Indian cricket team will feature in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament scheduled to be held from November 1 to 3 this year. This year's edition will see a total of 12 teams, including India's age-old rivals, Pakistan. Other countries participating include Australia, Bangladesh, England, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and United Arab Emirates.

Tournament's legacy

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: A tournament with a rich history

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes (HK6) is an iconic six-a-side cricket tournament that was first held in 1992. However, after the 2017 edition, the tournament went on a hiatus and is now returning in 2024. This year's event will be the first HK6 tournament in seven years. Over the years, cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar﻿, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, and MS Dhoni among others have played in this one-of-a-kind competition.

Tournament regulations

Unique rules of HK6

The HK6 tournament is famous for its unique rules. Each match comprises two teams of six players, with each game having a maximum of five overs per side. In the final match, each team will bowl five overs, which will include eight balls instead of six. All fielding side members except the wicket-keeper will bowl one over, while wides and no-balls will count as two runs.

Batsman rules

Batters have to retire after scoring 31

In case five wickets fall before the five overs are completed, the last batter will bat with the fifth batter as a runner. Only the unbeaten batter can take strike before he gets dismissed. Batters have to retire at 31 but can come back once all others have been either dismissed or retired.