Bavuma to miss final ODI against Ireland due to injury

What's the story South Africa cricket team captain, Temba Bavuma, will not be participating in the final One Day International (ODI) against Ireland. The 34-year-old player has suffered a soft tissue injury on his left elbow during the second ODI. The incident occurred when he landed on his elbow while diving at the non-striker's end. As a result of this injury, Bavuma was unable to take the field in the second innings. Here's more.

Bavuma is scheduled to leave the UAE with his team on Tuesday, and will seek medical advice from a specialist. His fitness for the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh, set to begin on October 21, is now uncertain due to this injury. Reeza Hendricks has been named as Bavuma's replacement for the final ODI against Ireland. Hendricks will join the team in Abu Dhabi before Monday's match where Rassie van der Dussen will assume captaincy duties.

South Africa to face Ireland without key players

In addition to Bavuma's absence, South Africa will also be without all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the final ODI against Ireland. Mulder has already returned home due to personal reasons. The injury forced Bavuma out of the field for the remainder of the match during which he sustained it in the 12th over of South Africa's innings. Now, Hendricks is set to replace him in Abu Dhabi.

Cricket board statement and series outlook

The South Africa cricket board confirmed Bavuma's injury in a statement, "Proteas Men's One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third ODI against Ireland due to a soft tissue injury on his left elbow. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course." Despite these setbacks, South Africa maintain a strong position with an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final match against Ireland.

Bavuma averages 44.75 in ODIs

In the first ODI, Bavuma scored four runs before managing 35* in the 2nd ODI. He was forced to retire hurt. Overall, he owns 1,611 runs from 42 ODI matches at 44.75. He has slammed five tons and four fifties.