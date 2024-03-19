Next Article

Afghanistan thrash Ireland in 3rd T20I to win series 2-1

Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan thrashed Ireland in the 3rd and final T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Afghans successfully defended 155/7, with Azmatullah Omarzai (four) and Naveen-ul-Haq sharing seven wickets. Ireland were bundled out for a mere 98/10 in 17.2 overs. Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran slammed a 51-ball 72* for Afghanistan. The Afghans came from behind and won the three-match T20I series 2-1. Here are the stats.

A look at match summary

Afghanistan had a steady start after electing to bat. They were down to 48/3 before Zadran and Mohammad Ishaq helped them cross 100. While others supported Zadran sporadically, he did the bulk of scoring. Ireland did well, restricting Afghanistan to 155/7. The Afghan bowlers topped it by bowling them out for 98. Only Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany crossed 20. Omarzai took four wickets.

Omarzai runs riot in Sharjah

Omarzai was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He snapped up four wickets for just nine runs in four overs. Naveen-ul-Haq (3/10) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/19) destroyed Ireland's top order, while Nangeyalia Kharote removed a well-set Campher. Besides, the dangerous Rashid Khan conceded just 12 runs in four overs and took the wicket of Delany.

Rashid completes 100 T20I wickets at neutral venues

With his only wicket of the match, Rashid entered the record books. The talismanic leg-spinner became the first bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets at neutral venues. Notably, Rashid's average and economy rate in neutral venues are the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 45 T20I scalps. Rashid has now raced to 138 wickets in 85 T20Is, with his average being 14.27.

Zadran slams his sixth T20I fifty

Afghanistan top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran was the only half-centurion of the match. He smashed an unbeaten 72 off 51 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Zadran held his end even though Afghanistan lost four wickets after the 100-run mark. The Afghan batter went on smash his sixth half-century in the shortest format.

Afghanistan seal series; Rashid bags award

Ireland drew first blood as they won the series opener by 38 runs. Afghanistan bounced back in the 2nd T20I with a 10-run win. They aced the decider to seal the series. Rashid, the Player of the Series, took eight wickets in three games.