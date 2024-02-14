Avishka Fernando was at his ruthless best in the third and final ODI versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

3rd ODI, Avishka Fernando slams 91 versus Afghanistan: Key stats

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Avishka Fernando was at his ruthless best in the third and final ODI versus Afghanistan on Wednesday. Fernando hit a sensational 91-run knock in the chase of 267. He stitched up a match-winning stand of 173 alongside centurion Pathum Nissanka. Sri Lanka won by seven wickets. Fernando had earlier hit 88 in the opening ODI. Here we decode his stats.

A whirlwind knock and opening stand on offer

Nissanka and Fernando handed Sri Lanka a neat start as they attacked from both ends. The runs came quickly and the Afghan bowlers didn't have any answers. Fernando missed out on his ton, scoring 91 from 66 balls. He fell in the 23rd over. Fernando was dismissed by Qais Ahmad. Meanwhile, Nissanka carried on and made sure he got to his ton.

7th ODI fifty from Fernando's blade

Fernando hit 91 from 66 balls, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. He struck at an impressive 137.88. In 35 ODI matches, Fernando has raced to 1,178 runs at 33.65. This was his 7th ODI fifty. He also owns three tons. This was his maiden series versus the Afghans. In three matches, he owns 184 runs at 61.33.

Fernando is closing in on 3,500 List A runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 91st match in List A cricket, Fernando has belted 3,433 runs at 40.38. In addition to his 11 tons, he now has 15 fifties under his belt. He owns a strike rate of 94.15.