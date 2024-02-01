Sri Lanka host Afghanistan in a one-off Test (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, only Test: Here's the statistical preview

What's the story Sri Lanka host Afghanistan in a one-off Test, starting from February 2 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghan side. Notably, the visitors have several fresh faces in the mix. Rashid Khan is an absentee as he recovers from an injury. A full-strength Sri Lanka side will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva. Here we present the statistical preview.

Maiden face-off between the two sides

Afghanistan will face the Lankans for the first time in the longest format. So far, the Afghans have played seven matches, winning three and losing four. Afghanistan last played in a one-off match versus Bangladesh in 2023, losing the same.

SL have a lot of experience riding in batting

Angelo Mathews owns 7,361 runs for Lanka at 45.63 with the help of 15 tons and 45 fifties. Dimuth Karunaratne is next with 6,631 runs at 40.93. He owns 16 tons and 34 fifties. Dinesh Chandimal makes his presence in the middle order. He has amassed 5,295 runs at 43.40 (100s: 14, 50s: 25).

Prabath Jayasuriya can be immense with the ball

32-year-old spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has claimed 59 scalps from nine matches at 26.77. He has already managed 55 scalps in home soil with six five-wicket hauls. Overall, he has picked 390 FC wickets and is 10 shy of 400.

Key milestones on offer for Mathews and Mendis

Mathews has scored 5,450 runs in Asia from 81 matches at 46.18. He is 50 shy of 5,500 runs. Mathews is also closing in on 11,500 FC runs. He has scored 11,478 runs at 49.90. Kusal Mendis is closing in on 4,000 runs. He owns 3,988 runs at 36.58. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis is also nearing the 2,500-run mark in Asia (2,418).

Who are the key performers for Afghanistan?

Rahmat Shah can become the first Afghan player to smash 500 Test runs. He owns 424 runs at 30.28. Shahidi holds the best average among Afghan batters. He averages 53.57. Shahidi owns 375 runs and is nearing 50 fours (46). Ibrahim Zadran owns 362 runs from five matches at over 36. He has slammed three fifties.