World Cup: Theekshana, Madushanka script these partnership records against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:02 pm Nov 09, 202306:02 pm

Theekshana scored an unbeaten 39.

Sri Lanka have been folded for 171/10 against New Zealand in their last league game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The paltry total would have been even lower had Maheesh Theekshana not played a handy knock. He scored an unbeaten 39. He added 43 runs with Dilshan Madushanka (19) for the final wicket. Here are the partnership records the duo scripted.

A valiant stand between Theekshana and Madushanka

SL were tottering at 128/9 when Madushanka joined Theekshana in the middle. The duo batted valiantly and survived more than 14 overs. Theekshana survived 91 balls for his unbeaten 39 (3 fours). He added 43 runs with Dilshan Madushanka (19 off 48 balls) for the final wicket. Madushanka also smashed a couple of boundaries.

Theekshana accomplishes this feat

Theekshana recorded the second-highest World Cup score by an SL batter operating at number nine or lower. He is now only behind Guy de Alwis, who scored 59* against Pakistan in the 1983 event. Alwis also batted at number nine in that duel. Meanwhile, this was Theekshana's highest score not just in ODIs but also in List A cricket.

Another feat for Theekshana

Theekshana has now survived the second-most deliveries by a player batting at number nine or lower in ODIs (91 balls). He is only behind India's Jai Prakash Yadav, who survived 92 balls against New Zealand in 2005. Australia's Andy Bichel held the previous World Cup record, having survived 83 balls against NZ in the 2003 event.

Highest 10th-wicket WC partnership for SL

The 43-run stand between Theekshana and Madushanka is now the highest 10-wicket stand for SL in ODI WCs. They went past Vinothen John and Rumesh Ratnayake, who added 33 runs against England in the 1983 event. West Indies legends Joel Garner and Andy Roberts top this list with a 71-run stand against India in 1983.

Most balls faced by a 10th-wicket pair in WCs

Theekshana and Madushanka now also own the record of surviving the most deliveries by a 10th-wicket pair in a WC game (87 balls). They went past Netherlands's Tim de Leede and Jeroen Smits's 71-ball partnership against England in the 2003 event. No other SL pair has survived even 50 deliveries in this regard.

Madushanka accomplishes this feat

As mentioned, Madushanka survived 48 balls, now the joint-most by a number-11 batter in a WC game. He has joined WI's Roberts and New Zealand's Ewen Chatfield. Vinothen John trails Madushanka among SL players on this list, having survived 27 balls against England in 1983. Notably, Madushanka touched the 10-run mark for the first time in List A cricket.