Decoding the highest match aggregates in ICC Cricket World Cup

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the highest match aggregates in ICC Cricket World Cup

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:06 pm Oct 28, 202310:06 pm

Australia posted a massive total of 388 against NZ (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup has seen some high-scoring clashes. But the match between Australia and New Zealand topped everything as the Kangaroos maintained their winning momentum with a 5-run victory. The game saw both teams score an aggregate of 771, which is the highest aggregate total in the ODI World Cup. Here we decode the highest aggregate totals in ODI WC.

2/6

Australia vs Sri Lanka - 688 runs, 2015 World Cup

The match from the 2015 ODI World Cup was hosted in Sydney which saw Australia slam a mammoth total of 376/9. Glenn Maxwell hammered a 53-ball 103 while Michael Clarke and Steve Smith also scored crucial fifties. In reply, SL could manage 312 runs. Kumar Sangakkara smashed a superb 107-ball 104 which kept the chase alive. Both teams amassed an aggregate of 688 runs.

3/6

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - 689 runs, 2023 World Cup

It was a historic clash in Hyderabad as Pakistan recorded the highest successful run chase of 345 runs in the ODI World Cup. SL had two centurions in Kusal Mendis (122), and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) as they amassed a total of 344/9. In reply, Pakistan batted brilliantly led by Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 131*-run knock which was well supported by Abdullah Shafique's stunning 113.

4/6

Australia vs Bangladesh - 714 runs, 2019 World Cup

It was a proper run-fest at Nottingham in the 2019 ODI World Cup as both Australia and Bangladesh batted brilliantly. However, Australia won the match by 48 runs. At first, they posted a total of 381/5 courtesy of David Warner's 166 and fifties from Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja. Bangladesh fought well but fell short (333/8) with Mushfiqur Rahim slamming a 97-ball 102.

5/6

South Africa vs SL - 754 runs, 2023 World Cup

Another game from the 2023 ODI World Cup which resulted in a high-scoring game was between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Batting first, three SA batters - Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram hammered tons as they posted a total of 428/5. In reply, Mendis, Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka smashed fifties but they were folded for 326.

6/6

Australia vs NZ - 771 runs, 2023 World Cup

Australia and NZ's high-voltage clash in the 2023 World Cup saw them register the highest aggregate total in the competition. Travis Head's debut WC hundred and a fine fifty from Warner helped Australia post a total of 388. NZ's reply saw Rachin Ravindra hammer an 89-ball 116 while Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham also smashed fifties. But the Kiwis fell short by five runs.