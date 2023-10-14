ICC World Cup: Decoding Trent Boult's stats in ODI cricket



By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:26 pm Oct 14, 202302:26 pm

Trent Boult completed 200 ODI wickets against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Trent Boult has been a stalwart for New Zealand in this decade across all three formats. He has been excellent with the new ball for the Kiwis and his contributions at the death too remain superb. On Friday, Boult completed 200 ODI wickets during New Zealand's ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Bangladesh. New Zealand went on to win their third successive clash.

Why does this story matter?

Boult made his ODI debut in 2012 against West Indies and since then he has been a mainstay for the Kiwis. The left-arm pacer has troubled legendary batters with the new ball. Gradually, he along with Tim Southee became the leader of the NZ bowling attack in all three formats. They have given tremendous service to NZ cricket over the last decade or so.

Third-fastest to 200 ODI scalps

It took Boult 107 ODI matches to get to the magical figure of 200 wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the third-fastest bowler to reach the milestone in this format. He is only behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who was the fastest to the milestone in 102 matches whereas Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq achieved the same feat in 104 matches.

Sixth NZ bowler to achieve 200 ODI wickets

Boult became the sixth NZ bowler to get the mark. He has joined Daniel Vettori (305), Kyle Mills (240), Southee (214) Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (200). Boult's average of 23.84 is the best among the mentioned bowlers from NZ. He owns an economy rate of 4.93. Boult's tally of six five-wicket hauls is the most for a Kiwi bowler (4W: 10).

Boult scripted this ODI record since his debut

Since making his debut in ODI in 2012, Boult has spearheaded NZ's bowling for the last decade or so. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs since his debut. Only Starc with 214 ODI dismissals has picked up more wickets since Boult's first ODI game. Among NZ bowlers, Southee and Matt Henry trail Boult in this regard with 139 and 136 wickets, respectively.

Six left-arm pacer to complete 200 ODI wickets

Boult becomes the sixth left-arm pacer to complete the milestone of 200 ODI wickets. The likes of Wasim Akram (502), Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (400), India's Zaheer Khan (282), and the Australian duo of Mitchell Johnson (239) and Starc (223) are ahead of him.

NZ's most successful bowler in ODI World Cup

The left-arm pacer has scalped 42 wickets from 22 ODI World Cup matches. He is NZ's most successful bowler in the competition. Boult returned with 22 wickets from nine games at 16.86, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2015 event alongside Starc. He claimed 17 wickets from 10 matches at 28.17 in the 2019 edition. Among active bowlers, only Starc (52) is ahead.

Most wickets in the powerplay in ODIs

Boult was known for his lethal new-ball bowling in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scalped 89 wickets in the powerplay in ODI cricket, the most by any bowler in this phase. Lasith Malinga and Starc are joint second-highest with 75 powerplay wickets each.

A look at Boult's home, away and neutral records (ODIs)

Boult has accumulated 116 wickets in 56 home ODIs at an average of 21.48. While returning with 60 wickets from 35 away (home of opposition) ODIs at 25.40. Lastly, he has claimed 24 ODI wickets across 16 neutral venues at 31.37. In Asia, Boult has picked up 22 wickets in 20 ODIs He has scalped 39 wickets against Australia, his favorite ODI opponent.