Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 07:30 am 2 min read

Du Plessis has smashed 576 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet the Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams cannot afford to lose this match as they aim for the playoff spots. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will look to play another stellar knock, whereas Trent Boult will aim to remove him early. Here's more.

How has the duo fared against each other?

Both Du Plessis and Boult are extremely important for their respective team as they set the tone early on in the powerplay. The duo has faced each other in 12 IPL innings and Du Plessis has fallen prey to Boult thrice. He has also scored only 88 runs off 80 balls against Boult. Notably, Du Plessis is yet to smash a six.

A look at their numbers in the PP overs

Boult is known for his exploits in the powerplay and has snapped 49 wickets in this phase in the IPL. This season, he has claimed nine powerplay wickets, only behind Mohammed Shami (12). Du Plessis has slammed 1,757 runs in this phase in the IPL. He has been dismissed 37 times in 104 innings. This season, he has struck at 169.93 in the powerplay.

Du Plessis's superb numbers against RR

Du Plessis has been phenomenal against RR over the years in the IPL. He has amassed 434 runs against them in 14 IPL matches at an average of 31.0. He has slammed three fifties against the Royals. He smashed a 39-ball 62 earlier this season against RR. Boult also has a good record against RCB. He has scalped 16 wickets against them (ER: 8.34).

Overall IPL numbers

The RCB skipper is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL among SA batters. He has compiled 3,979 runs in 127 matches. He has smashed 576 this season at 57.60. On the other hand, Boult has mustered 104 wickets in 87 IPL fixtures at an average of 26.46. The speedster has snapped 12 wickets in nine matches this season and owns an economy of 8.14.