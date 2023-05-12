Sports

Decoding Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar all-format record as India call-up awaits

Yashasvi Jaiswal rewrote history on Thursday (May 11) as he smoked the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached the milestone off just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, going past KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who took 14 balls each. Jaiswal has shown the attributes to succeed across formats at the highest level. Here are his stats.

IPL 2023 has been Jaiswal's breakthrough season as he has played one sensational knock after another.

Against KKR, he smoked an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals recorded an emphatic nine-wicket win.

The 21-year-old owns a stellar record in List-A and First-Class cricket as well.

Many reckon a Team India cap is not far away from the left-handed batter.

Jaiswal's run in IPL 2023

Jaiswal has now raced to 575 runs in 12 games at 52.27 (50s: 4, 100: 1). He became the second player after Faf du Plessis (576) to touch the 500-run mark. His strike rate of 167.15 is the third-best among batters with at least 300 runs this season. Among uncapped players, only Shaun Marsh (616 in 2008) has smothered more runs in a season.

Highest score by an uncapped batter

Earlier this season, Jaiswal became just the seventh player to slam an IPL century for RR. At 21 years and 123 days, he became their youngest centurion. Jaiswal scored a 62-ball 124 versus Mumbai Indians, the highest individual score by an uncapped player in IPL. He also registered the joint-highest individual score for RR, with Jos Buttler.

A look at his records across formats

In T20 cricket, Jaiswal has now raced to 1,528 runs in 55 games at 29.96 (SR: 144.28). In List-A cricket, he has plundered 1,511 runs in 32 outings at 53.96. His First-Class record is even more sensational, 1,845 runs in 15 games at 80.21. He owns nine and five tons in FC and List-A cricket, respectively. This highlights his ability to play marathon knocks.

Youngest double-centurion in List- A cricket

It must be noted that Jaiswal is also the youngest batter to slam a double-century in List- A cricket. At 17 years and 292 days, the southpaw smoked 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Notably, Jaiswal played this knock just a month after making his List-A debut. The batting sensation represents Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Fastest to 1,000 FC runs

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal is the joint-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 FC runs, getting to the feat in 13 innings. Such has been his conversion rate that he owns nine tons and only a couple of fifties in the longest format.

Can Gill and Jaiswal join forces in future?

In Shubman Gill, India have already unearthed an opener who has proved his mettle at the highest level. He has smoked centuries in all three international formats which include an ODI double-ton. He is expected to go a long way and so is Jaiswal, who is just 21. There is a prospect of the duo joining forces at the top in Team India colors.

Team India's need to invest in future stars

Two of India's most successful batters across formats, Rohit Sharma (36) and Virat Kohli (34) are heading toward the latter stages of their career. Even the likes of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane have crossed 30s. Hence, there is a serious need to invest in young batters and Jaiswal might just get a call-up by the end of 2023.