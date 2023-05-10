Sports

MI vs RCB: Nehal Wadhera smashes an entertaining 34-ball 52*

Mumbai Indians youngster Nehal Wadhera played a match-winning knock of 52* versus Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians youngster Nehal Wadhera played a match-winning knock of 52* versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Chasing a target of 200, MI won the match in just 16.3 overs. Wadhera shared a superb 140-run stand for the third wicket alongside Suryakumar Yadav to help his side win.

A solid knock from Nehal's blade

Nehal came to the crease after five overs with MI being on 52/2. He started aggressively before playing the supporting cast to Suryakumar, who decimated RCB by hammering a 35-ball 83. He showed his temperament and played superbly as per the demands.Notably, he hit a six to finish the run-chase for MI, ending with a solid 34-ball 52*.

Second IPL fifty for Nehal, besides a record stand

Nehal's 52*-run effort was laced with four fours and three sixes. He struck at 152.94. In IPL 2023, Nehal has scored 183 runs from six innings at 36.60. He smashed his second IPL fifty. He has a strike rate of 147.58. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar and Nehal now have the highest partnership for any wicket for MI versus RCB in the IPL.