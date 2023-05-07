Sports

RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson clocks his 20th IPL fifty

RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson clocks his 20th IPL fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 07, 2023, 10:27 pm 2 min read

Samson smashed his fourth fifty against SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson slammed his 20th half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. This is his third fifty of this season as he returns to form against his favorite IPL opponents. His knock of 66* helped RR reach 214/2. He smashed five sixes and four boundaries. Here we decode the stats.

A superb hand from Samson

Samson came to the crease on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the fifth over. He added 138 runs off 81 deliveries along with Jos Buttler. Both the star batters slammed crucial fifties. Samson was very aggressive against the spinners and also did not allow the pacers to settle down. He got to his fifty in 33 balls. He finished with a 38-ball 66* against SRH.

How did the RR innings pan out?

RR won the toss and decided to bat. They got off to a flying start courtesy of Jaiswal, who took up the aggressive role and allowed Buttler to take his time. Later, Buttler and Samson stitched a 138-run partnership taking RR close to the 200-run mark. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer saw them post 214/2, the highest IPL score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Four successive fifties against SRH

Samson relishes playing against SRH. He has slammed 791 runs against them (21 matches) in the IPL, the most by any batter in this competition. His last four scores against them in the IPL are: 66*(38), 55(32), 55(27) and 82(57). Samson has smashed four fifties and a ton against them. He owns an impressive average of 49.43 along with a strike rate of 138.28.

A look at Samson's IPL numbers

Samson has raced to 3,820 runs in 149 IPL matches at an average of 29.16. He owns a strike rate of 136.77 along with three centuries and 20 fifties. In IPL 2023, he has scored 308 runs in 11 matches at 30.80. He has scored at a 154.77 strike rate and has slammed three fifties. His 66*-run knock is his highest score this season.

Highest IPL score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR's exceptional batting performance saw them post 214/2 against the SRH at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As per statistician Kaustab Gudipati, this is the highest IPL score in Jaipur. Here are the top scores: 214/2 - RR v SRH in 2023* 202/5 - RR v CSK in 2023 197/5 - RR v DEC in 2012 197/1 - RR v RCB in 2008.