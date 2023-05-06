Sports

IPL 2023: Dented LSG to host table-toppers GT

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 06, 2023, 11:05 am 3 min read

GT beat RR earlier in the season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 51st match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having won seven of their 11 games, GT are advancing toward a place in the playoffs. LSG have five wins in 10 games (NR: 1). They will be without their regular skipper KL Rahul for the remainder of the tournament. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash on May 7 (3:30pm). The Lucknow pitch has remained slow and tough for the batters. Spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. 7.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

As both these teams made their debuts last season, they have crossed swords just thrice so far with GT prevailing every single time. LSG would be gutted with their seven-run defeat against the Titans earlier this season as they failed to chase down 136. ﻿Hardik Pandya (66), Mohit Sharma (2/17), and Noor Ahmad (2/18) starred for GT in that contest.

Krunal takes over from Rahul

With Rahul being ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Krunal Pandya will lead LSG in the remaining games. Though the Super Giants would be tempted to induct Quinton de Kock in the XI, their current lot of overseas players have been exceptional. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a thumping nine-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals. They have all their bases covered.

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little. Impact subs: Shubman Gill and Yash Thakur.

A look at the key performers

Kyle Mayers has been sensational for LSG at the top, accumulating 311 runs at a strike rate of 152.45. Ravi Bishnoi owns 12 wickets in 10 matches, conceding runs at 7.76. Hardik Pandya has hammered 252 runs besides scalping three wickets in the competition. ﻿Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are leading the purple cap race with 18 wickets apiece.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Option 1: Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill (C), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan (VC), Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi. Fantasy Option 2: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, David Miller (VC), Ayush Badoni, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammed Shami, Naveen-ul-Haq.