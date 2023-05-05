Sports

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans crush Rajasthan Royals: Key stats

May 05, 2023

Gujarat Titans crushed Rajasthan Royals in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season

Gujarat Titans crushed Rajasthan Royals in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. After electing to bat first, RR were shut down for 118 in 17.5 overs. Rashid Khan claimed a three-fer. In response, Gujarat (119/1) chased down the score in style with Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya playing useful knocks. Here are the key stats.

Rashid Khan claims 3/14

Rashid claimed 3/14 from his four overs. Rashid and Mohammed Shami (1/27) are now the joint-highest wicket-takers in IPL 2023 (18 each). Rashid has a terrific average of 17.88. Overall in the IPL, Rashid has managed 130 scalps at 20.42. In the 20-over format, Rashid now has 546 scalps under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid now has 15 scalps versus RR at 21.66.

How did the match pan out?

RR were 50/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6). Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the players that got dismissed. Gujarat were all over RR in the middle overs as the hosts were 100/8. Six wickets were lost for a sum of 50 runs. Gujarat cleaned up RR, dismissing them for 118. In response, Gujarat's top three batters did the job.

Saha surpasses 500 IPL runs for Gujarat

Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 41 for Gujarat. His knock was laced with five fours. Saha has now become just the fourth player for Gujarat to surpass 500 IPL runs after Gill, Pandya, and David Miller. Saha now has 509 runs at 26.78. Saha now has 2,614 runs in the IPL at 24.89.

Key numbers for Gill and Pandya

Gill scored a 35-ball 36. He now has 375 runs in the IPL 2023 season, going above Virat Kohli to occupy the fourth place. Overall, Gill has 2,275 runs in the IPL. Pandya smashed a terrific 15-ball 39*. He now has 252 runs this season.