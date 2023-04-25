Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The hosts will be aiming to continue their winning run, whereas MI will be hoping to bounce back after losing to PBKS. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host this fixture on April 25. Here we look at the pitch report.

How will the pitch behave?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium generally assists the spinners. Pacers, who can hit the deck will also get some joy here. Batting here becomes easier as the batters get set. GT have lost twice in three matches here this season. Interestingly, the chasing team has won all three games. All three times this season, teams batting first have posted 175-plus totals.

Here's a look at the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 22 IPL matches, and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). So the toss-winning captain will look to chase here as dew can also be a factor. 8.17 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. GT have lost their last two matches here against KKR and RR.

More numbers regarding the venue

GT opener Shubman Gill has slammed 370 runs in seven T20 matches at an average of 74. His 126* for India against NZ is the highest individual score. Hardik Pandya has scalped 11 wickets here in 10 T20 matches with an economy of 6.42. Rashid Khan has accumulated eight dismissals in four matches here. Rohit Sharma has scored 264 runs in 11 T20s here.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

In six matches this season, GT have won all the matches when they were chasing (3). Their primary issue was defending totals, but in the last match, they defended 135 against LSG. They will look to carry that momentum forward. After the early setback, MI had won three on the bounce. But they fell short against PBKS in the last match (W:3 L:3).

Here are the probable XIs

GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma. MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, and Jofra Archer.