Rohit Sharma completes 5,000 runs for Mumbai Indians: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 08, 2023, 10:13 pm

Rohit is the only batter to complete 5,000 runs for MI in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma has completed 5,000 runs for Mumbai Indians. He attained the feat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rohit is the only batter to complete 5,000 runs for MI in T20 cricket. However, he yet again fared poorly with the bat, having scored just one against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are the stats.

Another milestone for Rohit

Rohit, who has been undergoing a rough patch, struggled tonight too. He slammed a 13-ball 21, a knock laced with 3 fours and a solitary six. However, he managed to unlock a massive achievement. Rohit has become the first player to score 5,000 runs for MI. Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suresh Raina (CSK) are the only players with over 5,000 runs for a team.

A look at his stats for MI

Rohit now has 5,004 runs for MI from 193 T20 matches at an average of 30.14. The tally includes a strike rate of 129.36. He also has a ton and 33 half-centuries. Rohit's closest rival in terms of runs is Kieron Pollard, who owns 3,915 for MI. Notably, 4,731 of Rohit's 5,004 runs have come in the IPL.

Rohit's overall numbers in IPL

Rohit currently owns 5,901 runs in 229 IPL appearances at a decent average of 30.10. His strike rate reads 129.62. The tally includes 40 fifties and a solitary ton. Rohit's highest score of 109* was recorded versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012. Meanwhile, only Kohli (6,727), Dhawan (6,370), and David Warner (6,039) own more runs in the competition.