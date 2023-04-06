Sports

KL Rahul vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 06, 2023, 08:26 pm 2 min read

Bhuvi has dismissed Rahul once in seven IPL meetings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG opener and skipper KL Rahul will be the cynosure of all eyes as he steps on the field. Rahul will be eager to stamp his authority from the onset. SRH's veteran ace Bhuvneshwar Kumar would want to stop Rahul. We decode the stats.

Bhuvi has dismissed Rahul once in seven meetings

Neither Rahul nor Bhuvneshwar has made an impressive start to IPL 2023. Hence, both veterans will have a point to prove. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvi has dismissed Rahul once in seven IPL meetings. However, the latter owns a paltry strike rate of 117.72 in this battle. Rahul has scored 93 runs from 73 balls, slamming 10 fours and a six.

Rahul and Bhuvi's performance in the powerplay overs

Across 89 IPL innings, Rahul has amassed 1,609 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) at an average of 59.51. 173 fours and 63 sixes have flown from Rahul's blade. He has enjoyed a strike rate of 125.25. On the other hand, Bhuvi owns 57 powerplay wickets in IPL. No other bowler has scalped more wickets in this phase.

Rahul and Bhuvi's performance in the IPL

Rahul has smacked 3,917 runs in the IPL at 47.19, slamming four tons and 31 fifties. Since IPL 2018, Rahul has scored the most runs in IPL, amassing 600-plus runs in each of the last three campaigns. In 147 games, Bhuvi has claimed 154 scalps at 26.01. He is overall the seventh-highest wicket-taker, besides also being the third-highest wicket-taker among pacers.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 7). The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers can generate substantial swing with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

