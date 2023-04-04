Sports

RCB's Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023: Here's why

RCB's Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 04:21 pm 2 min read

Patidar averaged 55.50 last year (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to Achilles Heel injury. The right-handed batter, who was nursing the injury, is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the Royal Challengers, on Tuesday, informed that he will miss the whole season. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Patidar enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, having played a couple of sensational knocks in the playoffs. The same earned him a maiden Team India call-up.

However, owing to his heel injury, he was advised to miss the initial half of the 2023 season.

As per reports, his participation depended on an MRI scan.

And now, Patidar has been ruled out of the season.

Breakthrough IPL 2022 season

As mentioned, Patidar was on a roll in IPL 2022 as he amassed 333 runs in just eight games at a sensational average of 55.5. He struck at a staggering rate of 152.75. The tally includes a match-winning century (112*) versus Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. In the second Qualifier, he also smothered a half-century (58) versus Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here's how Patidar grabbed the opportunity

Patidar went unsold at last year's mega auction. He later came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicket-keeper Luvnith Sisodia. The youngster grabbed the opportunity with both hands.