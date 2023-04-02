Sports

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in Super Over: Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 10:37 am 3 min read

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the Super Over of the opening T20I, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 197, NZ leveled the scores on the very last ball, thanks to Ish Sodhi's timely six. However, the visitors eventually managed a victory in the one-over eliminator. Charith Asalanka (67) and Kusal Perera (53*) starred for them. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match summary

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in Auckland. SL were off to a disastrous start with Nissanka falling for a golden duck. However, Asalanka and Perera added 103 runs for the fourth wicket as the visitors posted 196/5. In reply, the Kiwis lost two wickets early before Daryl Mitchell (66) fought back. His efforts, however, went in vain.

How did the Super Over pan out?

Maheesh Theekshana, who claimed 1/22 in the game, bowled a remarkable Super Over for SL. The spinner conceded just eight runs besides dismissing James Neesham and Mark Chapman. Notably, Chapman gathered a boundary on the penultimate delivery. Needing nine to win, SL crossed the line in two legitimate balls as Asalanka slammed Adam Milne for a six and a boundary on successive deliveries.

Fifty on comeback from Perera

The contest marked Perera's comeback to international cricket after November 2021. He played a calculative knock and returned unbeaten on 53 off 45 deliveries. This was Perera's 13th T20I half-century and a second one versus NZ. With 1,592 runs in 61 games at 27.44, Perera is SL's second-highest run-getter in T20Is (SR: 130.81). Only Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) is ahead of him in this regard.

4th T20I fifty for Asalanka

Asalanka mustered 67 off 41 balls, a knock laced with two boundaries and as many as six maximums. It was overall his 4th half-century in T20I cricket and a maiden one versus the Kiwis. The left-handed batter has now raced to 796 runs in 35 games at 25.68. His strike rate in the T20I format reads 123.41.

Fighting fifty from Mitchell

After a top-order collapse, Mitchell led NZ's fightback with a brilliant knock. He slammed 66 off 44 balls, with the help of five boundaries and three sixes. He has now raced to 954 runs in 45 T20Is at an average of 28.91. His strike rate reads 140.92. It was his fifth T20I half-century and a maiden one versus the Lankans.

10th Tied T20I for NZ

Meanwhile, this was NZ's 10th involvement in a tied T20I match, most for any team. Sri Lanka have now made four tied appearances. They jointly hold the second place with India in this regard. Notably, the Kiwis have now lost seven of their eight T20I matches in the Super Over. The Lankans now boast two wins and as many defeats in one-over eliminators.