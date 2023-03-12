Sports

NZ's Neil Wagner out of 2nd Test versus SL: Details

Mar 12, 2023

Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Test in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka due to a torn hamstring and a bulging disc. The New Zealand speedster bowled only three overs in the second innings before he left the field as he excruciated with pain in his right leg. Scans revealed that he also has a bulging disc. Here's more.

What did NZ coach Garry Stead say?

"We all know how much playing Test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this. The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team." Garry Stead, NZ's head coach said.

Doug Bracewell set to replace Wagner

As per ESPNcricinfo, experienced speedster Doug Bracewell will replace the injured Wagner for the ongoing series against SL. Bracewell, 32, played his last Test in 2016 against South Africa at the Centurion. In 27 Tests, he has an impressive record of picking 72 wickets. His best bowling figures 6/50 came against rivals, Australia back in 2011. Scott Kuggeleijn is also in the NZ squad.

258 scalps for Wagner

Wagner recently claimed 11 wickets versus England in the two-match Test series. He followed that up with 0/68 in Sri Lanka's first innings before bowling just three overs in the second (0/9). Overall, Wagner has claimed 258 wickets in the longest format for NZ at an average of 27.50.