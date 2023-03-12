Sports

Virat Kohli smashes a Test century after 41 innings: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Kohli smashed his 8th Test ton vs Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli's century drought in Tests has come to an end as he touched the three-figure mark in the ongoing fourth and final game versus Australia. This was Kohli's 28th century in Tests and his first since November 2019. Notably, he went as many as 41 Test innings without a ton. He crossed the 50-run mark only six times in this period. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli has been a cornerstone of India's batting line-up. His significance at number four is equal to that of Steve Smith for the visitors.

Of late, Kohli was highly criticized for his poor run in Tests.

Before the Ahmedabad game, he struggled in the ongoing series as well with his previous scores reading: 22, 13, 44, 20, and 12.

Kohli's last Test ton arrived in November 2019

Kohli's last Test century came against Bangladesh (136) in Kolkata. Before the ongoing Ahmedabad game, he featured in 23 Tests after that Kolkata Test. He tallied 1,028 runs in this period at a paltry average of 25.70. Meanwhile, this was also Kohli's first 50-plus Test score in 16 innings. His 79 versus South Africa in January 2022 was his last 50-plus Test score.

Kohli joins an elite list

Kohli completed 4,000 runs in home Tests during his ton. Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656) are the other Indians with the feat. Kohli now boasts 14 Test tons at home.

A look at his overall numbers

Kohli has raced past 8,300 runs in 108 Tests at a 48-plus average (100s: 28, 50s: 28). Tendulkar (51), Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34) are the ones with more Test centuries among Indians. Against Australia, Kohli has racked up over 1,900 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 46-plus. The tally includes eight tons and five fifties with the best score of 169.

Second-most runs versus Australia

Kohli has now raced past 4,750 international runs versus Australia in 89 games at 51.20 (100s: 16, 50s: 23). He has displaced Brian Lara (4,714) as the batter with the second-most international runs against Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6,707 runs.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) clocked centuries as Australia posted 480 while batting first in Ahmedabad. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a six-wicket haul. India, in reply, got off to a brilliant start, with their top-four batters getting runs. Besides Kohli, opener Shubman Gill also smashed a ton (128). At the time of writing, India have crossed the 460-run mark.