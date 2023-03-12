Sports

Kylian Mbappe equals Edinson Cavani's Ligue 1 record for PSG

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 12, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Mbappe has now raced to 138 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, matching Edinson Cavani's tally (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-1 win over Brest on matchday 27 in Ligue 1 2022-23. The win helped the Parisians maintain their healthy lead. Carlos Soler got the other goal, whereas Lionel Messi provided the assist for the late winner. Mbappe has now raced to 138 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, matching Edinson Cavani's tally.

Why does this story matter?

It was Mbappe's ambitious attempt that created the first goal for PSG. His longshot was parried by Brest goalkeeper, Marco Bizot but it fell right into Soler's path who dispatched it, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Brest restored parity when Franck Honorat scored a great counter-attacking goal just before the break.

Lastly, Messi combined with Mbappe as the latter slammed a last-minute winner.

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's all-time top scorer

Earlier, Mbappe raced to 200 goals for PSG when he scored a brace against Marseille, matching Cavani's tally (200). And now, last-minute goals against Nantes and Brest in successive fixtures has seen him topple Cavani. Mbappe's current tally stands at 202 goals from 249 appearances for PSG across competitions. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the other player to have scored 150+ goals.

A look at Mbappe's 2022-23 season in numbers for PSG

Having played in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season, Mbappe has scored 19 goals along with 4 assists. He is the joint-top scorer in Ligue 1, sharing the top place with Lille's Jonathan David. Mbappe has also netted 8 goals in the UEFA Champions League and provided 3 assists this season. He has further managed 5 goals in the Coupe de France.

Four-highest scorer in Ligue 1

Mbappe is currently fourth in the all-time Ligue 1 top scorers list with 154 goals. Out of which 138 have come in PSG colors (16 for AS Monaco). The Frenchman is only behind Delio Onnis (230), Bernard Lacombe (187), and Jean-Pierre Papin (156). Mbappe has managed 25-plus goals in a single Ligue 1 season on three occasions.