Virat Kohli registers his 28th Test century, first since 2019

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023

Kohli smashed his 8th Test ton vs Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The wait is over as Virat Kohli has smashed his 28th century in Tests. He accomplished the milestone in the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Notably, this was Kohli's first hundred in the longest format since November 2019. This was also his first 50-plus score in 16 Test innings. Here we look at his stats.

A composed knock from Kohli

Kohli arrived at number four in India's first innings with the scorecard reading 187/2. He put up a batting exhibition at the Narendra Modi Stadium, adding to the agony of the Aussie bowlers. Notably, he completed his half-century on Day 3 and returned unbeaten on 59. The 34-year-old continued the good work on the following day and touched the three-figure mark.

Kohli joins an elite list

By touching the 44-run mark in the innings, Kohli completed 4,000 Test runs in home conditions. Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656) are the other Indians with the feat. He also became the third-fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark (77 innings), beating Gavaskar (87) and Dravid (88). Kohli now has 14 Test tons at home.

28th Test ton for Kohli

Kohli has now equaled South Africa's Hashim Amla and Australia's Michael Clarke in terms of Test centuries. Among active players, only England's Joe Root (29) and Australia's Steve Smith (30) own more Test tons. Tendulkar (51), Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34) are the ones with more Test centuries among Indians. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of seven Test double-tons is the highest for an Indian.

A look at his overall numbers

Kohli has raced past 8,300 runs in 108 Tests at a 48-plus average (100s: 28, 50s: 28). He owns over 4,000 runs in 50 home Tests at a 59-plus average. His tally of 14 Test tons at home is the fourth-most for an Indian. He tallies 4,215 runs at 41.73 in away Tests and 57 runs at 28.5 in his only neutral Test match.

His numbers versus Australia

Against Australia, Kohli has racked up over 1,850 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 46-plus. He has smashed eight tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. At home, Kohli has managed 500-plus runs in 17 innings. He has two centuries and a fifty. On Australian soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6, 50s: 4).

Second-most runs versus Australia

Meanwhile, Kohli has now raced past 4,750 international runs versus Australia in 89 games at 51.20 (100s: 21, 50s: 30). He has displaced Brian Lara (4,714) as the batter with the second-most international runs against Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6,707 runs.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) made key contributions. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets. In reply, India got off to a decent start, with their top-four batters getting runs. Before Kohli, Shubman Gill also smashed a ton. He ended up scoring 128. India are inching toward the 400-run mark.