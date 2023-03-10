Sports

NZ vs SL, 1st Test: Bowlers put visitors on command

Mar 10, 2023

Sri Lanka have tightened their grip over the ongoing opening Test versus New Zealand. NZ were 162/5 at stumps on the second day after the Lankan team posted 355 while batting first. Tom Latham (67), Devon Conway (30) and Daryl Mitchell (40*) were among the runs for the Kiwis. Tim Southee claimed a fifer earlier in the day. Here's more.

SL resumed at their overnight score of 305/6. Dhananjaya de Silva, their last recognized batter, couldn't do much on Day 2 and got perished for 46. The tail-enders added some crucial runs as SL finished at 355. Southee claimed 5/64. In reply, NZ lost wickets at regular intervals. Latham and Mitchell recorded a 58-run stand. Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando claimed two wickets apiece.

Southee claimed his 15th Test fifer and a maiden one while leading the team. He has raced to 364 wickets in 93 Tests (10W: 1). The pacer has also displaced former spinner Daniel Vettori as the NZ bowler with the most international wickets. Southee now owns 708 wickets in 354 international appearances. Vettori finished his career with 705 wickets.

Besides Southee, Matt Henry also claimed a four-fer. The right-arm pacer now owns 65 wickets in 20 Tests at 38.69. The tally includes a fifer. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell scalped the remaining wicket in Sri Lanka's innings.

Veteran opener Tom Latham led his side's fightback with a composed fifty. He scored 67 off 144 deliveries, a knock laced with seven fours. The southpaw has raced to 5,105 runs in 73 Tests at 41.84 (50s: 27, 100s: 13). Against Sri Lanka, Latham now owns 994 runs in nine Tests at 76.46 (50: 1, 100s: 4).