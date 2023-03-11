Sports

Virat Kohli completes 4,000 Test runs at home: Key stats

Virat Kohli completes 4,000 Test runs at home: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 11, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Kohli becomes the fifth Indian to score 4,000 Test runs. (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Virat Kohli attained a massive feat as he completed 4,000 Test runs in India in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. When he came to the crease, he was 44 runs away from the landmark. He reached there with relative ease, playing some gorgeous strokes. The Indian star completed 25,000 international runs in the 2nd Test of the series.

Kohli joins an elite list

Kohli became only the fifth Indian batter to reach 4,000 Test runs in home conditions, behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656). He also becomes the third-fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark (77 innings), beating Gavaskar (87) and Dravid (88). Adding to this, Kohli has 13 Test tons at home.

Second-best Test average among Indians at home

Kohli averages a staggering 59 in home Tests. This is the second-best Test average by an Indian cricketer at home (among players to have featured in 20 Tests). Kohli is only behind Rohit Sharma in this regard (66.73).

How has the match progressed?

Australia batted first and posted 480 runs courtesy of centuries from Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114). Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 6/91. In reply, India added 74 runs for the opening stand, before Shubman Gill (128) and Pujara added 113 runs before the latter was dismissed. Gill and Kohli stretched the Indian score beyond the 200-run mark before Nathan Lyon removed the former.