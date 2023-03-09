Sports

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja slams his 14th Test century

Khawaja recorded is third 50+ score of the series (Source: Twitter/@iCC)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has slammed his 14th century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Khawaja continues his exploits in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, scoring his third 50+ score. He also displaced Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer of the series.

A balanced knock by Khawaja

Khawaja started cautiously after Australia elected to bat in Ahmedabad. While his opening partner Travis Head came out all guns blazing, Khawaja remained watchful. He firmly held one end as Head and Marnus Labuschagne departed in quick succession. Khawaja shared a 79-run stand with Steven Smith through the second session. The former completed his century off 246 balls in the final session.

Sensational run in 2022

Khawaja, who was dropped following the Ashes 2019, made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January last year. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He finished the year with 1,080 runs in 11 Tests at 67.50. The tally includes four tons and five fifties. 160 was his highest score.

Khawaja has over 4,000 Test runs

Earlier this year, Khawaja completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the 27th Aussie to achieve the milestone during the third and final game of the series versus South Africa. The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut in 2011, averages over 47 in the format. While Khawaja struck his 14th Test hundred in the Ahmedabad game, he also owns 21 fifties.