The Ashes, 5th Test: Match preview, stats, and more

The Ashes, 5th Test: Match preview, stats, and more

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 13, 2022, 01:23 pm 3 min read

Australia and England gear up for the fifth Test (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are set to play host to England for the fifth and last Ashes 2021-22 Test on Friday. The final game is scheduled to take place from January 14 to 18 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing series and will look to end the tour on an emphatic note by winning the last Test.

Context Why does it matter?

After conceding the first three games of the series, England were able to save their face by recording a hard-fought draw in the Sydney Test.

They will come into this game with the hope to record their first victory Down Under in the ongoing Ashes.

Australia have a brilliant record in day/night Tests and England will need to raise the bar considerably.

Details A look at the key details

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The final Ashes Test will be held at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. It will begin at 09:30 AM IST. The ground is known for its slow nature. Naturally, spinners are more successful at this venue with Shane Warne (28) being the top wicket-taker here. The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for this game and live-stream is available on SonyLIV (paid subscription).

Stats Decoding the ground stats

Australia and England have never met at this venue for a Test match before. They have played three ODIs against each other here with Australia emerging victorious on every occasion. They have met twice in T20Is with Australia winning both games. Overall, Australia have played 13 Tests here and won nine of them. They have lost twice while drawing two games at this venue.

Australia Harris dropped, Usman Khawaja retained

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja has retained his spot and will open the innings. He hit successive centuries at the SCG while playing in the middle-order. Meanwhile, opener Marcus Harris has been dropped. Travis Head is likely to come in the middle-order. Scott Boland will have to pass a fitness test to play in this game. Mitchell Starc is expected to start and lead the Aussie attack.

Information Australia's possible XI for the final Test

Here's a look at Australia's possible XI for the fifth Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland/Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England England's possible XI for the final Test

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Jos Buttler has been ruled out with Sam Billings coming in. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will have to prove their fitness, having picked up injuries at the SCG. Rory Burns could replace Haseeb Hameed. Probable XI: Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Stokes/Chris Woakes, Bairstow/ Ollie Pope, Billings (wicket-keeper), Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson