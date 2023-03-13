Sports

Williamson's ton powers New Zealand to thrilling win versus SL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 13, 2023, 12:29 pm 4 min read

SL are out of the WTC final race (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final have been shattered as New Zealand beat them by two wickets in the opening Test. Despite a rain delay on the final day, the Kiwis chased down 285 thanks to a brilliant ton from Kane Williamson. Angelo Mathews and Daryl Mitchell were the other stand-out performers. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first in Christchurch, Sri Lanka posted 355 thanks to skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (50) and Kusal Mendis (87). Tim Southee claimed a fifer. Daryl Mitchell's 102 and Matt Henry's 72 powered NZ to 373 in reply. Mathews scored 115 as SL finished at 302 in their second innings. Chasing 285, NZ batted with intent and crossed the line on the final ball.

3,500 Test runs for Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis showcased remarkable intent in Sri Lanka's first innings and smashed a counter-attacking 83-ball 87. It was his 16th half-century in Test cricket and a third against New Zealand. While the batter could only manage 14 runs in his second outing, he completed 3,500 Test runs during the course. He now tallies 3,503 runs in 55 Tests at 34.68 (100s: 7).

Fifty from skipper Karunaratne

Besides Mendis, skipper and opener Karunaratne also managed a half-century in SL's first innings. He amassed an 87-ball 50 and followed it up with a 45-ball 17. Five of Karunaratne's 32 Test fifties have been recorded versus NZ. He also owns two centuries against the Kiwis. Overall, he has raced to 6,090 runs in 83 Tests at 39.55 (100s: 14).

Fifer for Tim Southee

SL's first innings saw Tim Southee claiming his 15th Test fifer, third versus SL, and a maiden one as NZ skipper. He followed his 5/64 with 2/57. Southee has raced to 366 wickets in 93 Tests at 29.1 (5W: 15, 10W: 1). Having claimed 710 international wickets, the pacer has also displaced Daniel Vettori (705) as the NZ bowler with the most international scalps.

Timely knocks from Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell played not one but two brilliant knocks in the contest. He managed a 193-ball 102 and followed it up with a fiery 86-ball 81. Mitchell has now raced to 1,299 runs in 17 Tests with the help of five tons and eight fifties. His average of 59.05 is the highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests.

Matt Henry's all-round show

Batting at number nine, Matt Henry recorded his fourth half-century and also his highest score in Tests. He mustered a fiery 75-ball 72. He has raced to 462 runs in 20 Tests (SR: 74-plus). It must be noted that the pacer also claimed seven wickets in the contest (4/80 and 3/71). Henry now owns 68 Test wickets at 38.03 (5W: 1).

7,000 Test runs for Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews slammed a gritty 47 in SL's first innings and followed it up with a 115-run knock. During the course, he became only the third SL batter to complete 7,000 Test runs. The veteran batter boasts 7,115 runs in 101 Tests at 45.60 (100s: 14, 50s: 38). Against the Kiwis, he has raced to 1,001 runs at 55.61 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).

Latham completes 1,000 Test runs versus NZ

Opener Tom Latham scored 67 in NZ's first innings and followed it up with a 25-run knock. He has now completed 1,000 (1,019) Test runs against SL at 72.78 (100s: 4, 50: 1). His highest Test score of 264* also came against SL in 2018. Overall, the southpaw has accumulated 5,130 runs slamming 27 fifties and 13 centuries at an average of 41.7.

27th Test ton for Williamson

Kane Williamson smoked his 27th Test ton and a fourth one versus Sri Lanka. NZ's highest run-scorer in Tests, Williamson has raced past 7,900 runs at a brilliant average of 53-plus. During the course of his knock, he also completed 1,000 Test runs versus the Lankans. He owns four tons and five fifties against the Islanders in the longest format.

A look at the other key performers

SL duo of Dhananjaya de Silva (46 and 47*) and Dinesh Chandimal (39 and 42) were among the runs in both innings. Blair Tickner claimed career-best figures of 4/100 in SL's second innings. Asitha Fernando (4/85) and Lahiru Kumara (3/76) starred with the ball in NZ's first innings. Fernando also took three wickets in NZ's second innings.

SL out of the WTC final race

With this loss, the Lankans are out of the WTC final race. Even if they manage a win in the second Test and India lose to Australia in the ongoing fourth and final Test, the Lankans won't be able to displace India at the second spot. This means India and Australia will battle it out in the WTC final at the Oval.