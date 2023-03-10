Sports

Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 171 as SA dominate against WI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 10, 2023, 10:09 pm 2 min read

Bavuma slammed his second Test hundred. (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma played a captain's knock in the ongoing 2nd Test against West Indies as he smoked his 2nd Test hundred in the second innings at the Wanderers Stadium. His knock of 171* has helped SA reach 287/7 at stumps on Day 3. SA have claimed a massive 356-run lead over the Windies, who had SA reeling at 103/5.

A knock of perseverance from Bavuma

Bavuma looked like he was playing on a different wicket to others as SA lost wickets at quick intervals. He applied himself well on a tricky pitch and played a very mature inning. His 103 runs partnership with Wiaan Mulder (42) took SA past the 200-run mark. Later the 32-year-old got some support from Simon Harmer (19), stitching a 71-run stand.

Bavuma smashes career-best score; on verge of 3,000 Test runs

In 56 Tests, Bavuma has mustered 2,996 runs averaging 35.66, and racked up his second hundred for SA in this format. Bavuma has scored 1,642 runs in 31 home Tests averaging 40.18. Whereas his 1,354 runs away from home has only come at an average of 31.48. While this was his only second hundred, he has scored 20 half-centuries.

Highest scorer in Tests for South Africa since January 2022

It took Bavuma, seven long years to slam his 2nd Test hundred that too when his team needed him the most. His last hundred was in 2016 against England. His hundreds may have dried up, but Bavuma has scored the most runs (812) for SA since January 2022 in 11 Tests. This was also his first Test hundred as the captain of South Africa.

How did Day 3 pan out?

SA started Day 3 on 4/0 and lost quick wickets, being reduced to 8/2, 32/3, 62/4, and 103/5. A century-plus stand between Bavuma and Mulder helped SA offer a fight. Another fifty-plus stand with Harmer saw SA go past the 270-run mark. WI, who lost momentum from a promising position, saw Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph claim two wickets each.