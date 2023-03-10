Sports

WPL 2023, RCB lose their 4th successive match: Key stats

WPL 2023, RCB lose their 4th successive match: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 10:21 pm 2 min read

UP Warriorz condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to their 4th straight loss in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 season. Batting first, RCB Women posted 138/10 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry smashed a sublime 52. For the Warriorz, Sophie Ecclestone stood tall with four wickets. In response, Alyssa Healy's unbeaten 96 saw the Warriorz claim a 10-wicket win to put more misery on RCB.

How did RCB's innings pan out?

Smriti Mandhana departed for just four runs with the score reading 29/1. Thereafter, Devine and Perry added a 40-plus stand before Ecclestone dismissed the former. The Warriorz hit back with regular wickets, reducing RCB to 130/7. Deepti was the chief architect for Warriorz, getting the key scalp of Perry in the 17th over. This was the turning point as RCB failed to find substance.

Warriorz chase down RCB's score

The Warriorz started well, adding 55 runs in the PP overs. Alyssa Healy was instrumental, scoring 38* runs in the first six overs. She smacked eight fours. Devika Vaidya was the perfect supporting cast. The Warriorz used this momentum and made light work of the chase. Healy was sensational, spanking 96* from 47 balls. Devika was unbeaten on 36.

7 wickets for Ecclestone in WPL 2023

Ecclestone claimed the key wickets of Devine (36), Shreyanka Patil (15), Renuka Singh (3), and Salana Pawar (0). This was her maiden four-wicket haul in WPL 2023. Before this match, she had claimed three scalps from two matches. In the WPL 2023 season, Ecclestone now has 7 wickets and is the second-highest wicket-taker behind Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque (9).

Deepti claims three scalps

Deepti claimed three wickets for 26 runs for her four overs. She now has five scalps in the tournament from three matches. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the only other wicket-taker (1/26).

Perry slams her maiden fifty

Perry is currently the 4th-highest scorer in WPL 2023. She has raced to 128 runs from 4 games at 32.00. She has a strike rate of 142.00. Perry's 52-run knock was laced with six fours and a six. Before this match, Perry got scores of 31, 13, and 32. Meanwhile, Devine leads the scoring chart for RCB with 132 runs at 33.00.