Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Markram, Zorzi help SA post 311/7

2nd Test, Day 1: Markram, Zorzi help SA post 311/7

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 09:30 pm 2 min read

South Africa posted 311/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test versus West Indies

South Africa posted 311/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test versus West Indies. Riding on fifties from Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, SA managed a score over 300. WI will be happy to pull things back as SA were 278/3 at one stage. Getting four wickets toward the end of play brought some dividends to their effort. Here's more.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Markram shared a 76-run stand for the first wicket alongside skipper Dean Elgar (42). He then added another 116-run stand alongside Tony de Zorzi, helping SA build up the base for a big total. SA were reduced to 278/4 with the dismissal of Zorzi. WI then got key wickets with Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers doing well. Heinrich Klaasen is at the crease.

Markram slams 96 for SA

Markram managed 96 from 139 balls. He smashed 17 fours. Markram has raced to 2,267 runs at an average of 36.56. He has six tons and 10 fifties under his belt. Versus the Windies, Markram has accumulated 322 runs across six innings at 53.66. He has smashed one ton and two fifties. Meanwhile, in 23 home matches, Markram has managed 1,783 runs.

Zorzi impresses with an 85-run knock; Motie shines for WI

Zorzi faced 155 balls for his 85. He hammered 11 fours before being dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. Zorzi smashed his maiden fifty for SA. He has managed 113 runs at 37.67. For WI, Motie claimed figures worth 3/75. He now has 22 scalps.