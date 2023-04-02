Sports

GT's Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 11:53 am 2 min read

Williamson won the orange cap in IPL 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

In a major blow for Gujarat Titans, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The New Zealand batting star sustained a knee while fielding during GT's opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. He didn't arrive to bat in the contest and on Sunday (April 2), GT confirmed his ouster. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Though Williamson's stocks in T20 cricket have gone down recently, he has earned substantial success in the format.

His overall IPL numbers are impressive as well.

In fact, under his leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up in IPL 2018.

Williamson, who made his IPL debut for SRH in 2015, was the franchise's skipper till last season.

He was released after a dismal IPL 2022.

What did GT say?

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early. We wish him a speedy recovery," Titans' director of cricket Vikram Solanki, said in a statement. Notably, Williamson was ruled out of the CSK clash after sustaining the injury in the first innings. Thanks to the 'Impact Player' rule, Sai Sudharsan replaced him in the XI. GT eventually won by five wickets.

A look at his IPL numbers

GT bought Williamson for his base price of Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. In 77 IPL games (76 for SRH), he has scored 2,101 at an average and a strike rate of 36.22 and 126.03, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and a highest score of 89. He won the orange cap in IPL 2018 for scoring 735 runs.