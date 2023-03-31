Sports

3rd ODI: New Zealand trio claim three-fers versus Sri Lanka

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

NZ won the contest by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

﻿New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final ODI to seal the series 2-0. It was a collective effort from the Kiwis as they chased down 158 in 32.5 overs. The trio of Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, and Henry Shipley claimed three wickets apiece in the contest. Here we look at their performance and stats.

How did the trio fare in the contest?

Henry breathed fire with the new ball as two of his three wickets came within the first five overs. He later took the key wicket of Chamika Karunaratne (24). Shipley dismissed key batters in the form of Angelo Mathews (0) and Dasun Shanaka (31). Meanwhile, Mitchell didn't let Charith Asalanka (9) and Dhananjaya de Silva (13) convert their starts.

Sensational spell from Henry

Henry was nearly unplayable in the contest as he claimed 3/14 in his quota of 10 overs ( 2 maidens). Former left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori, having claimed 3/14 vs USA in 2004, was the last NZ bowler to concede 14 or fewer runs in 10 overs in ODIs. Henry now owns 119 wickets in 67 ODIs at 25.05 (5W: 2).

His numbers versus SL

Henry has indeed enjoyed tackling Sri Lanka batters in ODIs. He has now raced to 24 wickets in 12 ODIs against them at 17.16. His economy rate in this regard reads 4.59. The tally includes a couple of four-fers and a fifer.

A look at Shipley and Mitchell's numbers

Both Shipley and Mitchell claimed figures worth 3/32 in the contest. The latter, who dismissed a couple of batters in the opener, now owns 11 wickets in 21 ODIs at 16.91. He could only score six off eight balls in the contest. Meanwhile, Shipley recorded a fifer (5/31) in the opening contest. He has now raced to 11 wickets in five ODIs at 17.64.

How did the game pan out?

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat at Hamilton's Seddon Park. The visitors were off to a disastrous start as NZ pacers made great utilization of the new ball. Pathum Nissanka's 57 helped them post a somewhat respectable 157. In reply, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse and were struggling at 21/3. Will Young (86*) and Henry Nicholls (44*) ensured their victory.