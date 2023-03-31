Sports

NZ's Will Young clocks match-winning half-century versus SL: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 04:41 pm 2 min read

A match-winning effort from Young (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Will Young scored a crucial half-century in the third and final ODI versus Sri Lanka. He smoked an unbeaten 86 off 111 deliveries as New Zealand won the contest by six wickets, sealing the series 2-0. Young's knock was laced with 11 boundaries. Notably, this was Young's maiden fifty and third fifty-plus score in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

A calculative knock from Young

Chasing 158 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, the Kiwis were off to a disastrous start and were reduced to 21/3. Young, who arrived to bat at number three, brilliantly tackled the new ball and sent the Lankan bowlers on the back foot. While the 30-year-old was watchful against the challenging deliveries, he sent the loose ones for boundaries.

Maiden ODI fifty for Young

Young, who was standing in his 10th ODI, has now raced to 352 runs in the format at a 50-plus average. As his first two fifty-plus scores in the format were converted to centuries, this was his maiden ODI fifty. Notably, both his ODI tons were recorded in the away series versus the Netherlands last year. 120 reads his highest score in the format.

How did the game pan out?

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat at Hamilton's Seddon Park. The visitors were off to a disastrous start as NZ pacers made great utilization of the new ball. Opener Pathum Nissanka's 57 helped them post a somewhat respectable 157. In reply, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse and were struggling at 21/3. However, Young's calculative knock ensured their victory.