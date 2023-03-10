Sports

Decoding New Zealand's recent woes with the DRS

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 10, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

NZ have been worst reviewers under Tim Southee's captaincy. (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Tim Southee's New Zealand have shown tendencies of blowing up their Decision Review System (DRS) calls. It is shocking that they simply cannot catch a break in getting their reviews wrong. The Kiwis are now the worst reviewers in recent times, getting their last 15 decisions wrong. NZ burned all three reviews within 48 overs against Sri Lanka in Christchurch during the first Test.

NZ's poor time with the DRS

As per Spark Sport, it is revealed that New Zealand have got all of their last 15 reviews wrong, which makes them the worst reviewers in cricket in recent times. The last successful review came when Tom Latham reviewed for a caught behind in the first Test against England in Tauranga, the decision was overturned as there was no bat involved.

What did captain Southee say about this growing concern?

"We don't mean to blow them and we could probably take our time a little bit more and get a better system in place. You just go with your gut feel and you've got a split second or two to make a decision and we haven't been great with them," Southee told Stuff. He assured that the Kiwis will be more careful hereon.

How did their DRS calls pan out against SL?

NZ lost their first DRS on an LBW call on Dimuth Karunaratne, only to see that Matt Henry's ball was pitched outside leg. The second review went begging when they went up for a caught-behind for Kusal Mendis, but the ball only clipped his trousers. The last DRS was wasted on an LBW call on Angelo Mathews, the replay showed a clear inside edge.

How has the match panned out?

SL were invited to bat and they posted a decent total of 355. Karunaratne (50) and Mendis (87) scored important fifties to help the visitors post a fighting total. Tim Southee finished with a fifer. In reply, NZ finished Day 2 on 162/5 as only Tom Latham (67) and Daryl Mitchell (40*) looked comfortable. The SL pacers have shared the five wickets.