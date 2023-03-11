Sports

NZ vs SL: Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry lead hosts' fightback

Mitchell scored 102 off 193 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ongoing 1st Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is currently hanging in balance. At stumps on the third day, the Lankans were 83/3 in their second innings. They are currently leading by 65 runs. Earlier, the Kiwis ended their first innings at 373, replying to the visitors' score of 355. ﻿Daryl Mitchell (102) and Matt Henry (72) were the standout performers.

How did the day pan out?

NZ resumed at their overnight score of 162/5. Mitchell led his side's fightback with a brilliant hundred. He was well supported by Michael Bracewell (25), Tim Southee (25), and Henry. After his departure, Henry added a 69-run stand with Neil Wagner (27) for the ninth wicket, handing NZ the lead. Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start in their second outing.

Fifth Test ton for Mitchell

Mitchell ended up scoring 102 off 193 deliveries, a knock studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes. He eventually fell prey to Lahiru Kumara. He has raced to 1,218 runs in 17 Tests. The tally includes five tons and seven fifties. His average of 58 is the highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests.

Highest Test score for Matt Henry

Henry's 72 off just 75 deliveries was instrumental in putting NZ into the lead. It was his fourth Test fifty and also his highest score in the format. He now owns 458 runs in 20 Tests at a decent average of 22.9. Moreover, his strike rate reads 74.47. Henry, who earlier took a four-fer in SL's first innings, also boasts 65 Test wickets.

Four-fer for Asitha Fernando

Young pacer Asitha Fernando was the pick of the SL bowlers, claiming 4/85 in 29.3 overs. Lahiru Kumara returned with 3/76 in 25 overs. Kasun Rajitha also dismissed a couple of batters (2/104 in 31 overs).

Struggle against tail-enders

Sri Lanka, who were in a dominant position at the end of Day 2, had a hard time against the tail-enders. Four of NZ's last five batters touched the 25-run mark. Notably, Mitchell, NZ's last recognized batter, was dismissed with the scorecard reading 291/8. The visitors conceded 82 runs to take the final two wickets.

Blair Tickner's fiery spell

As mentioned, SL lost three wickets in the day and all of them belong to Blair Tickner. He took important wickets of Oshada Fernando (28), Dimuth Karunaratne (17), and Kusal Mendis (14). Notably, Karunaratne and Mendis scored fifties in SL's first innings. Meanwhile, SL need a win in this fixture to stay alive in the ICC World Test Championship final race.