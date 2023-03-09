Sports

WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner takes three-fer for Gujarat Giants

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 09, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Ashleigh Gardner choked RCBW with a three-fer besides scoring 19 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat versus Gujarat Giants in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Batting first, GG managed 201/7 in 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol smashed fifties. In response, RCBW fell short (190/6) despite solid knocks from Sophie Devine and Heather Knight. Ashleigh Gardner choked RCBW with a three-fer besides scoring 19(15).

A look at the match's summary

GG saw Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol chip in with key scores. For RCBW, Shreyanka Patil and Heather Knight claimed two wickets each. Shreyanka Patil claimed 2/32 from her four overs. Notably, Patil claimed the key wickets of Dunkley and Deol. In response, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine added 54 runs. RCBW took the game close, but Gardner did the damage (3/31).

A remarkable spell by Gardner

Gardner made her presence felt with a splendid spell. She scalped three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Gardner was the second-most economical bowler (7.80) of the match after Tanuja Kanwar (7.00). The former has now raced to four wickets in WPL 2023. She averages 25.75 with the ball after having bowled 12 overs in the tournament.

Third straight defeat for RCBW; GG open their account

RCBW had tasted losses against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians before this performance. RCBW now have an NRR of -2.263 after 3 games and are placed last on the points table. On the other hand, GG opened their account after having suffered losses versus MI and UP Warriorz. GG are fourth in the standings with two points (NRR: -2.327).