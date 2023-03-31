Sports

Dominant NZ thrash SL in 3rd ODI, seal series 2-0

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 12:52 pm 3 min read

NZ recorded another dominating win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third ODI, sealing the series 2-0. Chasing 158, the Kiwis got off to a shaky start but Will Young's unbeaten fifty (86*) took them over the line. With this defeat, SL's hopes of getting a direct ticket to the 2023 ODI World Cup have come to an end. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat at Hamilton's Seddon Park. The visitors were off to a disastrous start as NZ pacers made great utilization of the new ball. Pathum Nissanka's 57 helped them post a somewhat respectable 157. In reply, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse and were struggling at 21/3. However, Young and Henry Nicholls (44*) ensured their victory.

Sixth ODI fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka batted valiantly and ended up scoring 57 off 64 deliveries (8 fours, 1 six). He has now raced to 715 runs in 23 ODIs. While his average reads 32.5, he strikes at 81.53. Notably, it was Nissanka's sixth fifty in the format and a maiden one versus NZ. The 24-year-old also owns a ton in the format.

Sensational spell from Matt Henry

Pacer Matt Henry was the pick of the NZ bowlers, having claimed 3/14 in his quota of 10 overs. He delivered a couple of maidens. Daniel Vettori, having claimed 3/14 vs USA in 2004, was the last NZ bowler to concede 14 or fewer runs in 10 overs in ODIs. Meanwhile, Henry has now raced to 119 wickets in 67 ODIs at 25.05.

How did other NZ bowlers perform?

Daryl Mitchell (3/32) and Henry Shipley (3/32) also claimed three wickets apiece for NZ. The former, who dismissed a couple of batters in the opener, now owns 11 wickets in 21 ODIs at 16.91. Meanwhile, Shipley claimed a fifer (5/31) in the opening contest. He has now raced to 11 wickets in five ODIs at a brilliant average of 17.64.

A match-winning effort from Young

Young, who was standing in his 10th ODI, has now raced past 350 runs in the format at a 50-plus average. As his first two fifty-plus scores in the format were converted to centuries, this was his maiden ODI fifty. Notably, both his ODI tons were recorded in the home series versus the Netherlands last year. 120 reads his highest score in the format.

SL to play the qualifiers

SL needed a win in the third ODI to displace West Indies at the eighth position in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League table. Notably, only the top-eight teams would earn a direct qualification at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Hence, SL, who are currently at the ninth place (81 points), will have to play the qualifiers of the global event.